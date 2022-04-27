A federal wild horse facility in Colorado is under quarantine as 67 horses have died from an 'unknown and highly contagious' disease

(CNN) An "unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease" has plagued a federal wild horse holding facility in Colorado, killing 67 horses.

The Cañon City facility, located 115 miles south of Denver, is under voluntary quarantine due to the outbreak, the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release . The facility is home to 2,550 wild horses rounded up from rangelands.

The outbreak began April 23 and the agency is working with local, state and federal officials to determine exactly what caused the deaths, according to the release. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area last fall have been the most impacted by the disease, the BLM said.

An independent veterinarian and a federal veterinarian are on-site to help diagnose and treat animals, according to the BLM, and animals showing symptoms are being quarantined from the rest of the population.

"It's upsetting to BLM and to employees," BLM spokesperson Steven Hall told CNN affiliate KUSA . "It's taking a great toll on them. This isn't where anybody wants to be in terms of managing wild horses."

