Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, Switzerland, later this year as he plots a return from injury.
The 20-time grand slam champion has not played since last year’s Wimbledon in July but says he’s excited to participate in his home tournament which is set to take place between October 24-30.
“Looking forward to playing back home,” the 40-year-old wrote on an Instagram Story.
The Swiss player has a brilliant record in Basel, claiming the title 10 times throughout his career.
The tournament is returning from a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Federer underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 but required another after being knocked out of the Wimbledon quarterfinal against Hubert Hurkacz in July.
There have since been questions about when the veteran would return to the court, but Federer seems confident with his rehab and has plotted a long-term road map.
Earlier this year, he confirmed he would take part in the Laver Cup in London in September.
While he returns to fitness, Federer has been visiting his foundation in Malawi which seeks to support educational projects and improve the quality of early learning and basic education.
The Roger Federer Foundation posted a video of the champion meeting the country’s Minister of Gender as he attended a training for mentors.