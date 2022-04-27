(CNN) James Madison University has announced the death of softball athlete Lauren Bernett -- one of the key players of the 2021 Women's College World Series. Bernett was 20 years old.

The cause of her death nor any other details were announced.

A co-statement posted by JMU president Jonathan Alger and director of athletics Jeff Bourne said: "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."

Tuesday's statement included contact information for school resources, including the phone number for the school crisis center and a weblink to a mental health and wellness provider.

A sophomore catcher, Bernett was just named "Player of the Week" on Monday by the Colonial Athletic Association.

