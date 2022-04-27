(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended teenager figure skater Kamila Valieva, arguing it would be impossible to achieve "perfection" while using banned substances.

"It is utterly impossible to achieve such perfection using unfair methods, with the help of additional substances and manipulations," the Russian president said on Tuesday.

"There is no place for such additional methods in the sport of figure skating and we all know it well and understand," Putin said at a ceremony awarding Russia's 2022 Beijing Olympic Games medalists on Tuesday, Russian state media TASS reported.

Valieva became ensnared in a doping controversy at the Beijing 2022 Olympics after she tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine , which is commonly used to treat angina, and which can enhance endurance by increasing blood flow to the heart.

Although the 15-year-old failed a drugs test in December, before the Olympics, the result only came to light during the competition when it was analyzed and reported to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in February.

