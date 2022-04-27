Houston Dash suspends head coach James Clarkson amid league-wide investigation into claims of misconduct

(CNN) Women's professional soccer team Houston Dash suspended its head coach and general manager James Clarkson after reviewing the initial findings of an investigation into league-wide allegations of wrongdoing, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The decision comes at the recommendation of a joint investigative team from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and NWSL Players Association that is conducting an ongoing investigation into misconduct and policy violations within the league.

In October, the NWSL agreed to demands from the NWSLPA to conduct a joint investigation into current or past complaints of discrimination, harassment, abuse or bullying within all 12 NWSL teams. Immediate suspension of "any person in a position of power" under investigation for possible abuse was part of the players' union's demands.

Clarkson's suspension is effective immediately and the team said it will name an interim head coach in the coming days. An ultimate decision on his position with the Dash will be made once final results of the investigation are available, the team said.

The statement did not give details about any allegations involving Clarkson. CNN has been unable to reach Clarkson or his representatives for comment.

Read More