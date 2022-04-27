Today, you’ll find a deal on the Apple Magic Keyboard, a discounted WD My Passport external hard drive and savings at Macy’s. All that and more below.

$1495 $1345 plus free shipping and installation at Mirror

Mirror Mirror

Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Mirror. The Mirror is, well, a mirror — but it’s also a reflective screen that turns any room in your house into a home gym. Once paired with the app, you’ll have access to thousands of classes, ranging from boxing and cardio to pilates and dance. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking for a new fitness regimen, and right now you can score $150 off plus free shipping and installation (amounting to $400 in total savings) with code 400FORMOM.

$640 $384.93 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair Steelcase

In our testing of the best office chairs, the Steelcase Series 1 stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. Boasting a relatively compact size, ergonomic design and intuitive adjustments, this chair was our overall favorite — and at this deal price, it’s a worthy investment.

$99 $88.50 at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Apple

Convert your iPad into a laptop with the Apple Magic Keyboard — it’s the perfect lightweight accessory that delivers a seamless typing experience. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad, and provides a full set of keys and a trackpad. Ultra-portable and convenient for everyday use, the Magic Keyboard is currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

$229.99 $127.99 at Best Buy

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive Best Buy

Today only, you can save over $100 on our top pick for the best external hard drive. It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and My Passport has enough space to store all your files, packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our testers’ case, two backups of their entire library.

Friends and Family Sale

Macy's Macy's

Don’t miss the Macy’s Friends and Family sale — the mega retailer is offering discounts of 30% on a wide variety of categories, from fashion to home to kids. Score your favorite brands’ new summer styles for the whole family when you use code FRIEND at checkout. This sale lasts until May 1, so don’t miss these solid savings.

More deals to shop

• Score 30% off everything at EyeBuyDirect with the code YOU30 and save on prescription glasses, sunnies and contact lenses.

• Today and tomorrow only, Casper is offering 10% off mattresses and bedding sitewide with code SITEWIDE1022.

• Bring some more smiles into your home with this set of two organic hand towels by Baggu, now discounted by $16.

• Prepare for a summer of cookouts with a new pellet grill from Z Grills, starting at $333.99 at Woot!

• Today’s the last day to get 15% off cozy Cosabella pajamas with code Bella15.

• Celebrate Mom with luxurious bedding and loungewear from Cozy Earth and get 25 to 30% off sitewide.

• Slumberland is offering $50 off a $100 purchase with coupon code 50OFFSPRING, so you can save lots on furniture.

• Clip the on-page coupon and get 30% off this convenient portable power bank to charge your devices on the go.

• It’s almost summer, and what’s more fun than an underwater camera for pool hangouts? Get this smiley one for under $20 right now at Nordstrom.

• Enjoy 30% off select Stuart Weitzman styles through the end of the month with code NEWSHOES30.

Deals you may have missed

Birthday sale

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. You can get 20% off everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

$59.99 $45.70 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$59.99 $50.39 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20s will outperform their price even more.

$169.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$349 $49.99 at Stacksocial

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Mother’s Day sale

Keurig Keurig

Through tomorrow, Keurig is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code LOVEMOM22 at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated this Spring. This sale only lasts until April 27, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now.

Easter sale

Cricut Maker 3 Amazon

Calling all crafters — the ultimate DIY brand Cricut is offering a mega sale on an array of its best products. You can score up to 30% off an array of materials designed for use with a Cricut machine, as well as savings when you bundle the original Cricut, the Air, and the Explore.