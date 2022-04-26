Civil rights lawyer and WWII veteran Johnnie Jones Sr. dies at 102

(CNN) Decorated World War II veteran and pioneering civil rights lawyer Johnnie Jones Sr. has died at the age of 102.

"We are saddened by the news of the passing," the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA) posted on social media Monday . "It was our distinct honor to care for Mr. Jones at our Louisiana Veterans Home where he lived since this past December."

"We will always be grateful to have played a part in awarding him the Purple Heart he deserved for his injury in combat," the LDVA said.

Last year, Jones was awarded the Purple Heart by state officials at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to a June 2021 Veteran Affairs blog post.

"I want to express our deepest respect for your distinguished service, and long overdue recognition of your wounds received during the invasion of Omaha Beach on D-Day," wrote Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville in a letter to Jones for the award.

