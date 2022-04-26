Brooklyn Public Library offers young readers free library cards and access to banned books

(CNN) Teens and young adults across the country now have unlimited, free access to books that have been banned at their local libraries, thanks to a digital initiative from one of the nation's largest public libraries.

New York City's Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) took a stand against growing censorship and book bans in announcing its "Books UnBanned Initiative" recently, providing young readers access to the library's full eBook collection, according to a release.

"We cannot sit idly by while books rejected by a few are removed from the library shelves for all," BPL's President and CEO Linda E. Johnson said in the statement. "Books UnBanned will act as an antidote to censorship, offering teens and young adults across the country unlimited access to our extensive collection of eBooks and audiobooks, including those which may be banned in their home libraries."

The move comes amid increasing book bans across the country. Last year, there were 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services. That's up from 156 and 377 challenges reported to the American Library Association in 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the most since the organization began tracking such challenges in 2000.

More than a 1,500 books were banned in 86 school districts in 26 states across the United States between July 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022, a recent PEN America analysis found.

