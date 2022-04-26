Police searching for 3-month-old baby kidnapped from his grandmother's home in San Jose, California

(CNN) Police and the FBI are searching for a three-month-old baby who they say was kidnapped in San Jose, California, as the infant's grandmother was unloading groceries Monday.

The grandmother, who was watching the baby, Brandon Cuellar, while his mother was at work, took the child inside her apartment and went back outside for a short time to unload groceries, the San Jose Police Department said.

In the time the baby was alone, a man entered the apartment and took the child, SJPD said.

Cuellar was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie that had dinosaurs printed on it, police said. Investigators described the suspect as a male wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt and grey shoes with white trim. He was also wearing a black face mask and grey baseball hat, police said.

Police released images from surveillance video showing a man walking on a sidewalk with a covered car seat, which investigators said contained the child.

Police released images of a man carrying a covered car seat.

