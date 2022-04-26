Tennessee agency investigates fire that destroyed 1996 Atlanta Olympics whitewater venue

(CNN) The Ocoee Whitewater Center in Polk County, Tennessee, which hosted the 1996 Atlanta Olympics whitewater events, is "a complete loss" after a fire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

A passerby reported the fire just after midnight Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross told CNN. Several fire agencies responded and were able to put the fire out, he said.

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the cause of the fire," according to a news release from the US Forest Service, which now operates the center.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Forest Service.

The Ocoee Whitewater Center, located about 115 miles north of Atlanta, claims to be the site of the "world's first Olympic whitewater event on a natural river." The river's flow was modified to "enhance its rapids" for the Olympic Games, according to the center's website.

