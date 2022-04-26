(CNN) The number of reports of assaults, vandalism and harassment targeting Jewish communities and individuals in the United States was the highest on record in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League said Tuesday.

A total of 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents were reported last year, an annual audit released by the ADL states. That was a 34% increase compared to the 2,026 incidents reported in 2020, the group said.

The ADL has been tracking such incidents since 1979 -- and its previous reports have found that anti-Semitism in America has been on the rise for years. Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO and national director, said Jews in the US are experiencing the most anti-Semitism they have seen in the past 40 years and it's a "deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures."

Most of the incidents included in the report -- 1,776 -- were described as harassment, meaning one or more Jews or those perceived to be Jewish were the target of anti-Semitic slurs, stereotypes or conspiracy theories, the report states.

A total of 853 incidents were acts of vandalism, and 88 were assaults. There were no deaths linked to anti-Semitic violence, the report said.

