Olena Stiazhkina is a Ukrainian writer and former history professor at the Donetsk National University. She is the author of "Cecil the Lion's Death Made Sense" and "Zero Point Ukraine." Her words have been translated by Uilleam Blacker, associate professor at University College London's School of Slavonic and East European Studies. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion here.

Kyiv (CNN) In Mariupol, a woman drags her dead husband's body into the bullet-ravaged husk of their car. In Kyiv, the statues of ancient philosophers peer out from behind protective scaffolding. Elsewhere, parents write names and phone numbers on their children's backs, in case of the unthinkable.

Since Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukrainian writer and historian Olena Stiazhkina has recorded these snapshots of daily life -- some witnessed, others taken from news stories, a few treading the line between imagination and reality -- in a war diary.

Olena Stiazhkina

It's not the first time Stiazhkina has faced a war on her doorstep, having already fled fighting in Donetsk, in 2014. Now living with her young family in Kyiv, the author refuses to flee her home a second time, staying in the capital to volunteer with the civil defense.

A little over two months into Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Stiazhkina shares a selection of her diary entries here.

