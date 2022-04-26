Since Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukrainian writer and historian Olena Stiazhkina has recorded these snapshots of daily life -- some witnessed, others taken from news stories, a few treading the line between imagination and reality -- in a war diary.
It's not the first time Stiazhkina has faced a war on her doorstep, having already fled fighting in Donetsk, in 2014. Now living with her young family in Kyiv, the author refuses to flee her home a second time, staying in the capital to volunteer with the civil defense.
A little over two months into Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Stiazhkina shares a selection of her diary entries here.
DAY 6 OF WAR
March 1. A friend in Mariupol tells me this story.
The mother of a little girl from Mariupol who was killed by a Russian rocket understood everything immediately. The doctor tried to resuscitate her, the little girl from Mariupol, hoping for a miracle.
And then the doctor screamed louder than all the air-raid sirens in the world put together. His scream was terrifying: "Damn you! Damn you!" And the mother fell silent forever.
Kharkiv. 8:00 a.m. Freedom Square. One of the biggest city squares in Europe. A missile was fired directly at it. Dozens of civilians
in Kharkiv have been killed.
Russia is taking its revenge on Ukraine for our freedom, for Europe and for the chant that the Kharkiv football fans invented back in 2014, when Moscow first invaded Ukraine: "Putin is a d**khead ... La la la la la la."
DAY 8
March 3. Watching this conversation between my friends' family.
Little Serhii squats down and growls at his dog. His mother asks, "Why did you do that?"
"He's a Russian tank and I'm stopping him."
"Our dog is Ukrainian. Say sorry and then maybe nominate one of your toys as Putin, OK?"
A few minutes later, grandma appears in the room: "Serhii! Take that frog out of your mouth!"
"It's not a frog, it's Putin, and I'm eating him!"
"Is he clean at least?"
"Oh, come on grandma, do you really think Putin can be clean?"
DAY 15
March 10. Russian symbolism.
The Matrioshka -- Russian nesting dolls -- is one of the most apt symbols of Russia. One emptiness inside another. Emptiness after emptiness. The last figure is a tiny, cramped wooden doll, inside of which, instead of emptiness, there is a lethal bullet.
DAY 22
March 17. Another terrible story from Mariupol, told to me by a friend.