Media
Now playing
01:45
Gretchen Carlson: Going to HR is not always the best thing to do
Getty Images
Now playing
01:43
'That's not OK': Bash reacts to Hannity's texts to Mark Meadows
Taylor Lorenz
Taylor Lorenz
CNN
Now playing
06:19
Washington Post reporter speaks out about controversial 'Libs of TikTok' article
Now playing
03:37
Professor says he knows why the last 10 years in the US have been so 'stupid'
Now playing
02:54
Obama warns the foundation of democracy is at risk like never before
ABC/CBS/NBC
Now playing
08:58
The rise and fall of RT America, a Russia-backed TV network
ABC/CBS/NBC
Now playing
01:45
Late night hosts sound off on mask mandate decision
Description: Prince Harry talks to Hoda Kotb about his recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying she has "a great sentence of humor." He says he's been "welcomed with open arms" in his new home, the United States. Watch more from the U.S. broadcast exclusive interview tomorrow on The TODAY Show.
Description: Prince Harry talks to Hoda Kotb about his recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying she has "a great sentence of humor." He says he's been "welcomed with open arms" in his new home, the United States. Watch more from the U.S. broadcast exclusive interview tomorrow on The TODAY Show.
NBC
Now playing
00:49
Prince Harry opens up about recent visit with the Queen
MSNBC
Now playing
01:49
'I am done talking': Former MSNBC analyst now fighting in Ukraine
Richard Roth with Samira Jafari
Richard Roth with Samira Jafari
Courtesy Samira Jafari
Now playing
07:22
This is how one CNN employee saved another colleague's life
Now playing
04:26
Russia's neighbor blocked its propaganda. Now its people are buying antennas
Russian state TV
Now playing
02:21
See reaction on Russian state TV after major ship sunk
Getty Images
Now playing
01:45
Jen Psaki says Fox News' questions make correspondent look 'stupid'
Getty Images
Now playing
02:01
Watch late night hosts mock Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Charlie Rose interviews Henry Kissinger as they Mark The 70th Anniversary Of VE Day at Museum of Jewish Heritage on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Charlie Rose interviews Henry Kissinger as they Mark The 70th Anniversary Of VE Day at Museum of Jewish Heritage on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)
Steve Mack/Getty Images
Now playing
01:01
Watch: Charlie Rose's first interview since sexual misconduct allegations
New York CNN Business  — 

The New York Post and Michelle Gotthelf, the former editor in chief of the tabloid’s digital operation, announced in a joint statement Tuesday that they had settled the explosive lawsuit Gotthelf had filed earlier this year.

Gotthelf had alleged in her lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired after she reported to her boss that a longtime lieutenant of Rupert Murdoch sexually harassed her.

Gotthelf alleged that the Murdoch-lieutenant Col Allan, who once was the longtime editor in chief of The Post and who returned to the paper as an adviser in 2019, fostered an abusive workplace environment, harassed her personally over several years, and propositioned her for sex.

Gotthelf said that she reported to Editor-In-Chief Keith Poole during a lunch meeting in November 2021 that she had been sexually propositioned by Allan. She alleged that she was fired “without cause” just two months after that meeting.

Now, after months of discussion, Gotthelf and The Post said the lawsuit had been “amicably resolved” and will be withdrawn against all parties.

“Michelle’s skills as an editor and reporter were crucial in helping The Post reach its present stature, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” Poole said in a statement.

“The New York Post is an iconic institution, and I am very proud of my contributions there over more than two decades,” Gotthelf said. “The Post is in good hands with Keith Poole at the helm. His experience in print and digital journalism bodes well for the future of The Post.”

Gotthelf’s lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court in the Southern District of New York, named The Post, Allan, and Poole as defendants.

At the time it was filed, a spokesperson for The Post and News Corporation said in a one-sentence statement: “Any suggestion of wrongdoing related to the management changes announced today is meritless.”

CNN had also asked the spokesperson for The Post and News Corporation if Poole, Allan, or Murdoch had any comment, but did not receive one in return.