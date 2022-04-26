CNN —

April 27, 2022

A billionaire is buying a social media company. The reasons why and the concerns surrounding the deal are all part of today’s down-the-middle coverage on CNN 10. We’re examining how the war in Ukraine could have rippling effects on food prices and supplies around the world. And we’re looking at cyber “insecurity” and some newer approaches to getting account access.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10