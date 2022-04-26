Quality linens and Brooklinen go hand-in-hand, and right now the whole site is on sale in honor of the brand’s birthday (it turns 8 this year, how time flies!). If you’re in need of a spring bedding refresh or want to swap out cotton sheets for linen ones, consider this the perfect time to do so.

Now through May 4, Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale will treat customers in search of a good night’s sleep to 20% off sitewide — the only exclusions are Last Call and some Spaces partner products. There’s a ton to choose from, including beach towels, candles, loungewear and more, so check out our picks below and then get shopping.

$59 $47.20 at Brooklinen

Scented Candle Set Brooklinen

We’re always here to whisper words of encouragement for a candle purchase — they set such a mood — and right now you can pick up four mini candles, one for each of the day’s most magical times. Included are ocean-y Wake, rose garden Magic Hour, woody cabin Dusk and a blood orange and amber Nightcap. Despite a mini size, each burns between 50 and 60 hours.

$99 $79.20 at Brooklinen

Hammam Robe Brooklinen

Cheery yellow makes for the perfect way to start the day with this hammam robe. It’s made from super-absorbent cotton with a terry interior for stepping out of the shower, and there’s a hood and patch pockets to keep you cozy while you prepare that first cup of coffee.

$75 $60 at Brooklinen

Artist Series Beach Towel Brooklinen

Get into the summer state of mind with this limited-edition series of beach towels designed by New York City artists. Choose from tropical Island Life, a ’90s-looking High Tide or a NYC-icons-emblazoned NYC summer (think classics like watermelon, $1 slices and of course, pigeons).

From $400 From $320 at Brooklinen

Linen Hardcore Bundle Brooklinen

After five years of living with no air conditioning, purchasing linen sheets has saved my sleeping life. They’re super-breathable, don’t make you wake up in a puddle of sweat, and they’re warm in the winter too. This bundle nabs you a sheet set, duvet cover and two extra pillowcases for those of us who like to double up on our head cushioning. (Not to mention, it’s our pick for softest linen sheets).

$262 $209.60 at Brooklinen

Lightweight Quilt Set Brooklinen

If a thick comforter isn’t going to cut it as temperatures heat up, swap it out for a warm-weather-ready quilt instead: This set comes with a not-your-grandma’s quilt and two matching shams for a whole look.

$139 $111.20 at Brooklinen

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen

Percale sheets are what helped build Brooklinen’s name, and these are here to keep the entire bed feeling like the cool side. These are made from 100% long-staple cotton for a luxe feeling, and they’re our pick for best gauzy percale sheets.

$68 $54.40 at Brooklinen

Adelphi Jumpsuit Brooklinen

This one-stop-shop for getting dressed in the morning is super-comfortable, super-soft (hello jersey) and all-year-wearable thanks to layering potential underneath or on top.

$90 $72 at Brooklinen

Bushwick Pants Brooklinen

Made for lazy Sunday mornings or the bottom half of your Zoom calls, these Bushwick pants are super easy-fitting thanks to a hidden drawcord and made from fleece for ultra cozy vibes. Pockets abound, too, with two in front and one in the back.

$28 $22.40 at Brooklinen

Delancey Tee Brooklinen

This five-star-rated top sells out fast, so don’t miss your chance to try this made-for-lounging tee with a boxy cut and printed label for no-itch wearability.