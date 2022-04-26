Today, you’ll find a deal on Brooklinen bedding, a discounted Dyson V10 Vacuum and savings at Keurig. All that and more below.

Birthday sale

Lightweight Quilt Set Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to the annual birthday sale at Brooklinen. You can get 20% off everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

Mother’s Day sale

Keurig Keurig

Through tomorrow, Keurig is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code LOVEMOM22 at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated this Spring. This sale only lasts until April 27, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now.

Easter sale

Cricut Amazon

Calling all crafters — the ultimate DIY brand Cricut is offering a mega sale on an array of its best products. You can score up to 30% off an array of materials designed for use with a Cricut machine, as well as savings when you bundle the original Cricut, the Air, and the Explore.

$599.99 $461 at Walmart

Dyson V10 Walmart

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V10 is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 60 minutes of use. Now through April 30 at Walmart, you can score this vacuum for just $461 — cheaper than Black Friday pricing and a deal you don’t want to miss.

$349.99 $157.99 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill Amazon

If grilling outdoors isn’t feasible, bring summer barbecues inside with the Ninja Foodi. This indoor grill cooks your food with a super hot 500-degree, high-density grill grate for great flavor and the perfect char marks every time. Not only can the Foodi transform frozen foods into a ready-to-eat meals in just 25 minutes, the versatile appliance also functions as an air fryer, dehydrator and oven.

More deals to shop

• It’s summer and that means it’s ice cream season: The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker is $60 off on Amazon right now and can handle everything from smoothie bowls to gelato.

• Slip the Tile Slim into your wallet and never lose it swapping bags and purses again — score one now on DailySteals for $12.99.

• The do-it-all Dyson V8 Vacuum goes from floor vac to hand vac in the press of a button, making it a great pick for small spaces — and right now it’s $150 off at Walmart through April 30.

• Adjustable suspension and a hip belt make Gregory’s Tetrad 40 backpack the ideal pick for summer travel — and it’s $90 off on REI right now.

• Fahrenheit’s smokeless fire pit gives you bonfire flames with minimal levels of smoke — and at 20 lbs. it’s easy to port around too. Grab this summer travel companion for $100 off on Best Buy.

• It’s officially grilling season, and right now you can save up to $150 off grills, as well as patio furniture and plants, over at the Home Depot.

• With an adjustable kettlebell, your weights can get stronger as you do too — and right now JAXJOX’s performance-tracking kettlebell is $100 off on Best Buy.

• M.Gemi’s “made-by-Italy” full-price clogs are 30% off with the code CNN30, and they’re perfect for heading out and about this spring.

• Unlock the mysteries of your family tree with $100 off 23&Me at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Take 25% off all Crocs at eBay now through April 30, and give your feet a break when you’re at work or taking out the recycling.

Deals you may have missed

$59.99 $45.70 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$59.99 $50.39 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20s will outperform their price even more.

$169.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

20% off your first subscription

Who Gives a Crap Who Gives a Crap

1If you’re trying to be more eco-friendly, finding more sustainable solutions to products you use every day is an easy way to lower your impact. Recycled toilet paper is a solution you might not have considered, but products from Who Gives a Crap are an Underscored favorite. Through tomorrow, you can score 21% off your first subscription with code CNNEARTH, so it’s a great time to try out this sustainable swap.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$349 $49.99 at Stacksocial

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.