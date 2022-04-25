Texas court grants stay of execution for death row inmate Melissa Lucio

(CNN) The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio, her attorneys announced in a statement, halting her execution scheduled for Wednesday.

Lucio, her family, advocates and attorneys say she was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the 2007 death of her toddler Mariah.

The court remanded several of Lucio's claims to the trial court for review, according to its order.

"I thank God for my life. I have always trusted in Him," Lucio said in a statement shared by her legal team. "I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always."

This is a developing story and will be updated.