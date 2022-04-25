Body of a Texas National Guard member found, identified 3 days after he tried to pull migrants from the Rio Grande River

(CNN) The body of Spc. Bishop Evans, the Texas Army National Guard member who went missing three days ago, was found and identified Monday, according to US Rep. Tony Gonzales.

Evans on Friday attempted to rescue two migrants who were crossing the Rio Grande River. Evans was assigned to Operation Lone Star , Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to combat what he has called a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

"This young soldier made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of protecting and serving our country. He will never be forgotten," Gonzales said.

The Texas Military Department (TMD) said that Evans was a 22-year-old field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, and had served in the guard for almost two years.

Evans was deployed to Kuwait with assignments in Iraq as part of Operation Spartan Shield before serving on Texas' southern border, according to the release.

