FAA investigating plane-swap stunt that resulted in crash

(CNN) A live-streamed, mid-air "plane-swap" stunt that ended with a plane crashing in the Arizona desert is under federal investigation after organizers allegedly defied a government order.

Event organizers said two pilots on separate aircraft planned to skydive into each other's planes, leaving each aircraft pilotless for less than a minute. But one of the pilots did not successfully reach the other aircraft. That plane "crashed after it spun out of control" and its would-be pilot "landed safely by parachute," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Both pilots survived the botched pilot swap, which involved two single-engine Cessna 182 planes flown to 14,000 feet, then dropped into nosedives in close formation.

Pilot Luke Aikins made it into the other plane.

Organizers asked the FAA for special permission to hold the event, which was sponsored by the energy drink company Red Bull and aired on the streaming service Hulu.

They outlined a number of safety precautions including practice runs using "safety pilots;" holding the event over a remote stretch of desert; and equipping both the planes and pilots with parachutes in case of a mishap.

