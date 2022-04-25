Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the Men's Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Peng Shuai of China returns a shot against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the women's singles first round match of 2019 China Open at the China National Tennis Center on September 28, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

'A disgrace': See how some Australians are reacting to Djokovic visa row

Serbia's Novak Djokovic eyes the ball as he returns to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during the men's singles quarter-final tennis match between Serbia and Kazakhstan of the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Madrid arena in Madrid on December 1, 2021. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Marin Cilic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Semi Final match between Croatia and Serbia at Madrid Arena pavilion on December 03, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Lexus)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 21: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Djokovic trains as questions linger over eligibility to play in Australian Open

Lawyer breaks down what Djokovic's team could do next

TOPSHOT - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy after victory in her womens singles final match against Danielle Collins of the US on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Aaron FRANCIS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by AARON FRANCIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Fritz of the US hoists the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their ATP Men's Final at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. - Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) on Sunday to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion's perfect 20-0 run to start 2022. Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, claimed his second career title and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level while denying Nadal a record-equalling 37th Masters crown. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: John Isner of The United States celebrates a point against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CNN talks to WTA chief on decision to pull tournaments from China

CNN —

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) will not return to China this year while the tour seeks a resolution with China over the Peng Shuai case, WTA CEO Steve Simon confirmed.

Last November, tennis star Peng was feared to be held incommunicado by the Chinese government after she accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex during a years-long on-off relationship.

Peng, a three-time Olympian and grand slam doubles champion, later denied having made the sexual assault claim.

The WTA continued to call for a thorough and transparent investigation into Peng’s allegations and suspended all tournaments in China over her safety.

“We remain dedicated to finding a resolution to this,” Simon told The Tennis Podcast.

“We want to find a resolution that Peng can be comfortable with, the Chinese government can be comfortable with, and we can be comfortable with.

“We are not about walking away from China. We have suspended our operations there right now. We will continue to do that until we get to a resolution.

“We will stay resolute. We do hope to be back there in 2023 with the resolution that shows progress was made in the space. That’s a victory for the world if we can accomplish that.”

China’s government-controlled media lashed out at the WTA on Twitter after it announced the blanket ban last year, accusing the governing body of “putting on an exaggerated show,” and “supporting the West’s attack on Chinese system.”

But Simon insists the organization will not simply walk away from the issue.

Peng Shuai during a singles match in 2019. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Olympic officials met with Peng in February, following through on a promise to hold a meeting with the athlete.

‘We have to find a solution’

The dinner, held on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Games, was the first in-person meeting between IOC President Thomas Bach and Peng since the former Olympian made the allegations, which have since been wiped from the Chinese internet.

Bach and Peng first agreed to meet during the Beijing Olympics in a video call in November last year, but the IOC has come in for harsh criticism for its handling of the situation, with critics accusing it of supporting Chinese government efforts to silence Peng.

Last year, Simon said the IOC’s intervention was insufficient to allay concerns about Peng’s safety.

“We have not had any recent communication with Peng and the world has not seen Peng since the Olympics either,” Simon added.

“I don’t think you will make change in this world by walking away from issues. You have to create change.

“It might not be everything we want. But we have to find a solution that finds that balance that allows us to go back and see progress in the area.”