(CNN) World champion Julian Alaphilippe sustained multiple injuries after hitting a tree at high speed during Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège -- one of cycling's most prestigious one-day races.

In the crash , Alaphilippe "suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a hemo pneumothorax [collapsed lung]," according to a statement released by his team, QuickStep AlphaVinyl.

"His condition is stable, but will need to be hospitalised for observation," the statement continued.

The Frenchman crashed 60 kilometers from the finish in a mass pile-up that decimated much of the peloton, fell down a ditch, hit a tree, and was initially hidden from view by foliage.

Such was the severity of Alaphilippe's condition that Romain Bardet -- a rival from another team -- put aside his own hopes of victory to scramble to his compatriot's aid.

