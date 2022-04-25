Scottie Scheffler 'cried like a baby' before winning the Masters -- 'I was so stressed out'

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 8:53 AM ET, Mon April 25, 2022

Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
Hide Caption
1 of 51
Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.
Hide Caption
2 of 51
Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
Hide Caption
3 of 51
Rory McIlroy reacts after he sank a bunker shot for a birdie on the last hole Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Rory McIlroy reacts after he sank a bunker shot for a birdie on the last hole Sunday.
Hide Caption
4 of 51
Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
Hide Caption
5 of 51
Min Woo Lee tests the wind before teeing off on the fourth hole Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Min Woo Lee tests the wind before teeing off on the fourth hole Sunday.
Hide Caption
6 of 51
Woods hits from the seventh fairway on Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Woods hits from the seventh fairway on Sunday.
Hide Caption
7 of 51
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the ninth green Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the ninth green Sunday.
Hide Caption
8 of 51
A leaderboard attendant updates the score for Woods on Sunday.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
A leaderboard attendant updates the score for Woods on Sunday.
Hide Caption
9 of 51
Scheffler watches his shot on the fourth tee Saturday. He finished the day with a three-stroke lead.
Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scheffler watches his shot on the fourth tee Saturday. He finished the day with a three-stroke lead.
Hide Caption
10 of 51