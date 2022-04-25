Today, you’ll find a deal on KitchenAid stand mixers, a discounted Instant Pot and savings on Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones. All that and more below.

$379.95 From $329.99 at Crate&Barrel

Kitchenaid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Kitchenaid

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale at Crate&Barrel right now. The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, is down to $399.99. Available in a variety of colors as well as a smaller size, a KitchenAid mixer makes a great Mother’s Day gift or a splurge for yourself.

$59.99 $45.70 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$59.99 $50.39 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20s will outperform their price even more.

$169.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

More deals to shop

• Save a lot of money on your morning flat white and DIY your own with the Breville Bambino Plus, our pick for best compact espresso machine that’s currently $100 off at Amazon.

• Get video calling, weather and photo display all on one device that isn’t your phone with the Alexa-powered Echo Show 8, now $50 off at Best Buy.

• The Samsung Jet 70 makes short work of pet hair and dander, plus its 6-lb. design means housecleaning isn’t more fatiguing than it has to be. Best of all, it’s $200 off over at Best Buy.

• Save 44% on the unobtrusive and extremely helpful Echo Dot, which not only plays music but can turn on lights and recite the weather forecast too — the latest gen is just $27.99 on Amazon right now.

• Get a new pair of specs for spring with 50% off frames sitewide at Liingo Eyewear plus free shipping with the code CNN50, now through May 8.

• Up your in-ear audio game: Samsung Buds+ are just $99 (from $149.99) with 11 hours of playback and noise-canceling included.

• Save 25% off sitewide at Soma on sleepwear, underwear and more — including lacy bralettes, cooling tanks for sleep and some pretty watercolor-inspired robes and satin PJ pants.

• Original Penguin is having a Spring Cleaning sale, with great deals on swim trunks for warmer weather and lightweight vests for the rest of spring’s chilly breezes.

• Save a lot of money (and plastic bottles) on your seltzer habit: Grab a Sodastream and take 20% of all of the brand’s sparkling water makers with the code MOM20.

• Never buy flashlight batteries again with a micro-USB-charging Anker flashlight, now $7 off on Amazon. Bonus: five different light settings for different degrees of illumination.

Deals you may have missed

$29.98 $19 at Amazon

myQ Chamberlain Chamberlain

If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open, smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite smart garage controller, the Chamberlain MyQ, is just $19 right now, matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year. The Chamberlain can manage up to two garage doors, it’s easy to install, and it’s an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

20% off home products

LifeStraw Home LifeStraw

Whether you’re roughing it in the wilderness or enjoying the comfort of the indoors, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. The brand is a top seller among Underscored readers year after year, and right now you can get 20% off home items including pitchers and filters for 20% off.

20% off your first subscription

Who Gives a Crap Who Gives a Crap

1If you’re trying to be more eco-friendly, finding more sustainable solutions to products you use every day is an easy way to lower your impact. Recycled toilet paper is a solution you might not have considered, but products from Who Gives a Crap are an Underscored favorite. Through tomorrow, you can score 21% off your first subscription with code CNNEARTH, so it’s a great time to try out this sustainable swap.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Always Pan Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now, the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$349 $49.99 at Stacksocial

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.