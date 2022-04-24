Whitby Abbey seeks vampires to beat world record in honor of Dracula's 125th anniversary

(CNN) The Gothic ruins that inspired "Dracula" are inviting in the world's largest gathering of vampires -- or just people dressed as them -- to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the iconic horror novel's release.

Located in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, the ruins at Whitby Abbey consist of a monastery built in the 600s that later became a 13th century Benedictine abbey.

This means you'll have to wear black trousers or a black dress, black shoes, a waistcoat, a shirt, and a black cape or collared overcoat if you hope to get free entry and help break the record. And, of course, don't forget your fangs.

The event will also feature live local music, food and drink, and a performance of excerpts from "Dracula" by a theater group.