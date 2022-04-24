Six drown off Lebanon coast after overloaded boat capsizes, says Lebanese navy

(CNN) An overloaded boat transporting around 60 people who were fleeing Lebanon for an unknown destination capsized near the northern port of Tripoli on Saturday evening, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

A Lebanese naval official said at least six people, including a girl, died; 45 survivors were rescued. Some of those on board the vessel are still listed as missing, the official added.

Reuters reported that the boat was carrying both Lebanese and Syrian people.

Col. Haitham Dannawi, commander of the Naval Forces in the Lebanese Army, told a press conference that the boat only had capacity to carry six people, though scores were on board at the time of the accident.

"The boat was very old and could only accommodate six people, there were no life jackets, and no other rescue tools," Col. Dannawi said. "We tried to stop them from setting out, but they were quicker than us, we tried to explain to them that the boat was in danger of sinking."

Relatives of those who died when a boat capsized coast gather at the port of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, on April 24, 2022.

Read More