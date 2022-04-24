When anchovies mate, they stir the ocean and spur a healthy ecosystem, study finds

(CNN) It's not about the size of the fish -- it's about the motion in the ocean.

new study led by Southampton University researchers has found that when some species of fish get frisky, their activity causes the Earth's waters to move -- as much as a major storm does.

Researchers analyzed ocean turbulence over 14 days in Ría de Pontevedra, a coastal inlet in northeastern Spain. They found that turbulence increased 10- to 100-fold when anchovies gather to mate during the spawning season -- and that the ocean mixing caused by the fish's lovemaking is as efficient as that caused by geophysical turbulence like storms, winds, tides and other natural forces.

Even though the weather was calm during the period of the study, the anchovies' breeding made the water as turbulent as if a large storm had occurred. Like many fish, anchovies reproduce through spawning, with the females releasing eggs and the males releasing sperm to fertilize them.

Researchers collected samples with small fishing nets, which found recently spawned European anchovy eggs -- a sure sign that the fish were spawning nearby.

