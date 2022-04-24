Wisconsin man charged with federal hate crime after allegedly leaving threatening notes on Black neighbors' vehicles and slashing their tires

(CNN) A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Milwaukee County resident William McDonald allegedly targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex, "willfully injuring, intimidating, or interfering with another's housing rights because of their race, color, or national origin by force or threat of force," according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged incidents spanned from March 2021 through April 2022, according to the affidavit.

McDonald left threatening and vulgar notes on the windshields of vehicles of neighbors that McDonald perceived to be speeding throughout the neighborhood in West Allis, the affidavit said.

Court records indicate McDonald has been appointed two attorneys. CNN has reached out to them for comment.

Read More