(CNN) A 55-year-old woman has been honored 38 years after her Illinois high school failed to make her its first Black valedictorian.

Tracey Meares was awarded the title on April 16 by the superintendent of Springfield Public Schools District 186 after a screening of the documentary "No Title for Tracey," which recounts her story.

Despite earning superior grades, Meares was shared the title of "Top Student" with a White student at her 1984 graduation. In the years before her graduation, the top student was named "valedictorian" and the second student "salutatorian," film director Maria Ansley told CNN.

Meares, a popular cheerleader in high school, said at the time she felt "upset and angry," and believes she was passed over for the title valedictorian because she's Black. All these years later, it's still painful, she said.

"The world that I live in, I'm powerful. I'm confident. Not vulnerable," she told CNN, referring to her success as a professor at Yale Law School, where she was the first Black woman granted tenure

