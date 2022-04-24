Texas officials identify missing National Guard soldier as rescue efforts remain underway

(CNN) Texas officials have identified Bishop E. Evans as the National Guard soldier who went missing on Friday as he attempted to rescue two migrants who were crossing the Rio Grande River.

The Texas Military Department (TMD) said in a news release that Evans, a specialist, is a 22-year-old field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, and has served in the guard for almost two years.

Evans was deployed to Kuwait with assignments in Iraq as part of Operation Spartan Shield before serving on Texas' southern border, according to the release.

CNN reported Friday Evans was assigned to Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to combat what he has called a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

The TMD, along with both state and federal rescue and safety agencies, have yet to locate Evans.

