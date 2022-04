Meet the Columbus Zoo's newest Humbolt penguin chick with a big personality

(CNN) The Columbus Zoo welcomed the birth of a "cute bundle of feather floof," as one keeper described the zoo's newborn Humbolt penguin.

The zoo, located in Powell, Ohio, announced the fuzzy newborn had been born on March 20 in a tweet Wednesday . The tweet included photos of the tiny chick getting fed and examined by staff -- who also took blood samples for a DNA test. As penguin sexes closely resemble one another, a blood test is needed to determine gender.

The Columbus Zoo has been active in breeding Humbolt penguins through the American Species Survival Plan, a national breeding program that encourages zoos to maintain genetic diversity within vulnerable and endangered species. The species is considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

For now, the zoo's latest addition is being hand-reared by the animal care team, staff told CNN.

"Normally we absolutely love for the parents to do the work raising chicks, because there's no better parent than the actual penguins themselves," said Joy Kotheimer, one of the penguin keepers caring for the chick. "However, the avian influenza has just thrown us for a loop."

