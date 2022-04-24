5 teenagers shot near Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, police say

(CNN) Several teenagers were shot Saturday night near Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, police said.

Five people with ages ranging from 15 to 19 were injured but are stable, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said during a news conference

Police were called to an intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta in response to a report of someone being shot, Peek said.

When officers arrived around 10 p.m., they found three people with gunshot wounds following "some type of altercation," Peek said.

Later, police determined two more people had taken themselves to a nearby hospital. They are believed to have taken a vehicle at gunpoint from a valet in the area, Peek said.

