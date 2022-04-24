Tunnel fire evacuations lifted in Arizona, but officials warn of hazardous conditions as the unpredictable fire rages on

(CNN) Evacuation orders have been lifted for neighborhoods affected by the Tunnel Fire, which has burned just over 21,000 acres of land, according to InciWeb, a US clearinghouse for wildfire information.

The fire has been burning across northern Arizona's Coconino County for nearly a week and is only 3% contained as of Sunday, the latest InciWeb report said. Firefighting crews remain in the area as they continue relief efforts.

Resource Advisors from the Coconino National Forest record data in Division Alpha as they work to determine the severity of Tunnel Fires impact on the Forest on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Orders have changed from "evacuate" to "prepare to evacuate" based on a statewide emergency response system, according to the report.

The report cautioned residents returning to their homes to beware of hazardous conditions the blaze left behind.

"Examples of hazards include fire weakened trees that may fall without warning, loss of ground vegetation can loosen rolling debris and rocks and ash pits from stumps may look benign, but will hold hot ash for quite a while and can cause severe burns if stepped in," the report said.