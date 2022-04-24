Yankees fans throw trash at Guardians outfielders after New York win

(CNN) The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are condemning the behavior of some rowdy Yankees fans who threw trash at Guardians players after New York's 5-4 come-from-behind win at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

"Obviously there's no place for throwing stuff onto the field in that situation," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a postgame news conference.

"We certainly don't want to put anybody in danger," he said. "Love the intensity, but we can't be throwing stuff out on the field."

Tensions rose toward the end of the game. Cleveland was up 4-3 with two outs in the ninth inning when New York's Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a double off Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase, tying the game and sending left fielder Steven Kwan into the wall as he chased the ball.

While a trainer went out to check on Kwan, outfielder Myles Straw was seen climbing the fence and confronting jeering Yankees fans.

