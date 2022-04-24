Ten confirmed dead after sightseeing boat goes missing in Japan

Tokyo (CNN) Ten people have been confirmed dead after a Japanese sightseeing boat with 26 people on board went missing on Saturday.

The victims included seven men and three women, some of whom were found unconscious in the water, and others who washed ashore, the regional office for Japan's coast guard told CNN.

The 26 people on board included 24 tourists, the captain, and a crew member. Two of the passengers are children.

The boat, Kazu 1, was on a sightseeing tour around the scenic Shiretoko Peninsula on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido when it apparently got into difficulties.

Authorities lost contact with the crew on Saturday afternoon; the crew reported that water was flooding into the stern of the vessel and it had started to sink, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said.

