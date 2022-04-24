Huge blast at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills scores of people, including children

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Women and children are among the scores of people killed in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in a border town in southern Nigeria, authorities say.

"The fire occurred in an illegal bunkering site situated at the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State," the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said in a statement sent to CNN on Sunday.

It said the fire had led "to the death of men, women and children in the hundreds," adding that the remains of some victims "were burnt beyond recognition."

According to local media reports, emergency response teams have counted 109 bodies , while others remain missing.

In October last year, 25 people, including children, were killed in a blast at an illegal refinery in Rivers State, one of Nigeria's top oil producing areas.

