Wildlife photography can change the way we see our planet

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery Zimbabwe-born photographer Emma Gatland captured the moment a rhino was being relocated from the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. According to researchers , being airlifted upside down is the safest way to move these critically endangered animals. Through her photography, Gatland hopes to draw attention to conservation issues on the African continent. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery Gatland is a rising star among wildlife photographers in Southern Africa, where she says the vast majority of those in the business are male. She says she hopes her photography will inspire other female photographers to discover the world. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery Light, color, composition and sharpness are all factors that Gatland considers when selecting her images. Most importantly, she considers the story each image will tell. This pack of African wild dogs in South Africa's Timbavati Wildlife Park gave Gatland an opportunity to shoot during lowlight and generate a silhouette of the animals under the orange sky. "I call this shot 'Leader of the Pack' ... you can just feel this dog kind of coordinating his soldiers into the hunt," she says. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery "We forget how close we are to nature and how close they are to us," Gatland adds. She hopes photographs like this one, featuring a mother and her child in nature, show the world the similarity between humans and wildlife. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery Gatland was sitting on a boat in Botswana's Okavango Delta on her way back to camp, when this hippo dented her boat to protect its territory. "I wasn't worried about what might have happened -- (instead, I) just took out the camera and started firing away and managed to get a shot," she says. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery The 39-year-old photographer, who grew up in South Africa, says she doesn't often shoot in black and white -- but legendary photographers like Ansel Adams, known for his iconic black and white images of the American West, have made a huge impact on her life. Hide Caption 6 of 10