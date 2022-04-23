Wildlife photography can change the way we see our planet

Photographer Emma Gatland wants to tell the story of conservation in Southern Africa through imagery
Gatland is a rising star among wildlife photographers in Southern Africa, where she says the vast majority of those in the business are male. She says she hopes her photography will inspire other female photographers to discover the world.
Light, color, composition and sharpness are all factors that Gatland considers when selecting her images. Most importantly, she considers the story each image will tell. This pack of African wild dogs in South Africa's Timbavati Wildlife Park gave Gatland an opportunity to shoot during lowlight and generate a silhouette of the animals under the orange sky. "I call this shot 'Leader of the Pack' ... you can just feel this dog kind of coordinating his soldiers into the hunt," she says.
"We forget how close we are to nature and how close they are to us," Gatland adds. She hopes photographs like this one, featuring a mother and her child in nature, show the world the similarity between humans and wildlife.
Gatland was sitting on a boat in Botswana's Okavango Delta on her way back to camp, when this hippo dented her boat to protect its territory. "I wasn't worried about what might have happened -- (instead, I) just took out the camera and started firing away and managed to get a shot," she says.
The 39-year-old photographer, who grew up in South Africa, says she doesn't often shoot in black and white -- but legendary photographers like Ansel Adams, known for his iconic black and white images of the American West, have made a huge impact on her life.
For Gatland, elephants often tell a family-oriented story of leading matriarchs and nurturing mothers, and they are among her favorite animals to photograph. She particularly loves their texture that create a tale of age, she says, and eyes that detail the lives they've lived.