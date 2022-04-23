Texas National Guard solider remains missing after helping rescue two migrants suspected of drug trafficking

(CNN) A Texas Army National Guard solider who went missing Friday during a rescue mission along the border with Mexico has not yet been found, according to a release from the Texas Military Department (TMD).

Local law enforcement on Friday said the guard member tried to rescue a woman who was crossing the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas, and "never came up," according to CNN's reporting

In an updated release on Saturday, the TMD said the soldier "selflessly attempted" to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States.

"Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol continue to support TMD with the Texas Rangers as the lead for the investigation that began yesterday when the service member went missing," the release said.

According to initial reports from the Texas Rangers, the two migrants are suspected of being "involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking" and are currently in the custody of US Customs and Border Patrol.

