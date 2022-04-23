(CNN) A game warden and his K9 colleague discovered almost 381 whole shark fins and 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins at a seafood restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

Kevin Winters, one of two Texas Game Wardens who discovered the illegal fins on April 13, told CNN that the case has not yet been submitted to the district attorney's office. The fins were all taken as evidence, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Game Wardens

Some of the fins came from blacktip sharks, which are found throughout the Gulf of Mexico, although it isn't clear that the sharks originated from the gulf, Winters says. He added that they were not able to identify the species of all the sharks.

"Some were peeled already, prepared to be cooked for the soup," he said.

Shark finning -- the practice of removing shark fins at sea and discarding the rest of the shark -- is illegal in the United States, and the selling of shark fins is illegal in Texas. The Texas ban passed after the state "emerged as a hub for shark fins," according to marine conservation nonprofit Oceana.

