Videos show moments a driver lost control of a tractor trailer that narrowly avoided hitting an Ohio school bus

(CNN) Dashcam video shows the terrifying moments when a truck driver near Cleveland, Ohio, lost control of his tractor-trailer and nearly crashed into a school bus loaded with students.

The incident unfolded Tuesday around 8:25 a.m. as a school bus was finishing its morning rounds on its way to Ralph E. Waite Elementary School in Medina, Ohio, about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland, according to Montville police chief Matthew Neil.

The bus had pulled over on the northbound lane of state route 57 to pick up children when the driver was alarmed by the truck's horn, Neil said. Another employee, who was also on the bus, can be heard asking the driver whether the truck was going to be able to pass through safely.

The truck driver realized his brakes were not working and began downshifting the vehicle to prevent it from crashing into the bus, Neil told CNN.

In the videos released by the Montville Police Department, the truck's dashcam was also rolling and captured the terrified driver's reaction as he approached the school bus. The driver let out several screams as he weaved between the school bus and a pick-up truck that was stopped in the lane running in the opposite direction.

