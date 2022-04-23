Iowa man wins $1 million lottery prize after ticket printing mistake

But Buster says that the clerk initially printed just one play, and then printed the four remaining plays on a separate ticket.

Buster struggled to believe his luck at first.

"I don't usually have good luck, so I thought it was a mistake and there was going to be an error," he said in the news release. "So I Googled the lottery numbers to make sure I had the right ones, and I did! And then the rest of the day, I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."

The winning chef will use his prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement.

"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life -- no more of the financial worries," he told the Iowa Lottery.