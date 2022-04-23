An Illinois man accidentally inhaled a drill bit during a dental procedure -- and it ended up in his lung

(CNN) One Illinois man has even more reason to be scared of going to the dentist.

Tom Jozsi, 60, was at the dentist for a routine procedure when he accidentally inhaled a one-inch dental drill bit -- which soon became lodged in his lung.

"Well, I don't know. I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi told CNN affiliate WISN 12 . "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, you didn't swallow it, you inhaled it."

The sharp metal drill bit landed in the right lower lobe of Jozsi's lung, and the sharp edges caused him to cough up blood, according to pulmonologist Abdul Hamid Alraiyes, who treated Jozsi. Foreign objects like this in the lung usually require surgery to remove part of the lung along with the stuck object, Alraiyes told CNN.

"That foreign body was in the mouth and bacteria in the mouth is the most virulent and very aggressive bacteria, and if it's sitting there it will create an abscess down the road," he said. "That's why you have to get rid of it as soon as possible."

