Spider monkey with 'Batman' markings born at Florida zoo

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, announced the birth of a spider monkey in a blog post. But it's not just any spider monkey: The newborn has a unique marking in the shape of the "Batman" symbol on its nose.

The "Bat-Signal," showing the silhouette of a bat extending its wings, is used throughout the DC Comics series as a distress signal to summon Batman

The distinctively marked baby was born to 31-year-old female Rochelle and 25-year-old male Shooter on April 15.

"The youngling is doing well, holding on strong to mom and nursing successfully," wrote the zoo. The young monkey's sex is still not known. The zoo noted that Rochelle is an experienced mother and that other members of the spider monkey troop have checked in on the mother and child.

