100 people from one California church opened their homes to Ukrainians in need
Updated 4:02 AM ET, Sat April 23, 2022
This is part of a CNN series, "The Helpers," which seeks to showcase people who are going the extra mile to help others and make their communities a better place.
(CNN)Phil Metzger flew home to California from Ukraine soon after the war broke out, devastated by what he saw.
He'd been helping deliver medicine and evacuate families from danger, and the evangelical pastor knew he wanted the church he leads in suburban San Diego to do even more to help those in need.
He never expected the crisis would end up coming to them.
"Who would ever imagine that a pipeline into America (for Ukrainians) would open through Mexico?" Metzger says. "That just caught us all completely off guard."
Calvary San Diego is in Chula Vista, California, about 8 miles north of the US-Mexico border. And as a growing number of Ukrainians were crossing the border from Tijuana to seek refuge in the United States, Metzger saw it as an opportunity to turn the church's beliefs into action.
"Jesus said love your neighbor as yourself. Right now, these are our neighbors," Metzger says. "They're literally showing up in our backyard."
Over the past six weeks, Metzger says thousands of Ukrainians crossing the border have spent at least a night inside his church, and hundreds more have stayed at the homes of church members.
About 100 people connected to Calvary -- including members and their families -- opened up their homes to give the new arrivals a comfortable place to stay for a night or two. Many also volunteered to make airport runs, dropping off families who were continuing their journeys to meet up with relatives across the US.
Metzger already felt a personal connection with the Ukraine conflict. He was based in Budapest for 20 years, made many friends in Ukraine and still helps oversee churches in the region for the wider Calvary network. But this experience, he says, has created even deeper ties for his community.
"It's been life-changing," Metzger says, describing what happened when Ukrainians began sleeping in his church, attending services and u