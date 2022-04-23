A library's canceled romance book club calls attention to growing censorship

(CNN) A censorship battle at an Oklahoma library is calling attention to what critics say is the hypocrisy of legislative attempts to prohibit discussions and materials about LGBTQ issues.

Literary circles were up in arms after the Enid Public Library in Enid, Oklahoma, canceled a romance book club and a sexual assault awareness book display in response to the city's library board narrowly voting to ban displays and programs that featured content about sexuality.

However, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County's Board of Directors initially said the book club and the sexual assault awareness book display could stay. According to Enid Public Library's interim director Theri Ray, library staff and city officials later nixed the projects "in accordance with the adopted policy."

"The library director is tasked with implementing the policy as written," Ray told CNN.

Though library staff have not publicly specified any motivation, literary advocates have taken their actions as commentary on how widely such a ban can be interpreted, despite originating with specifically LGBTQ content in mind.

A display for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month from the Enid Public Library. The Sexual Assault Awareness program/display and the Shameless Romance book club discussion have both been canceled.