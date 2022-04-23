Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins MLB's vaunted 3,000-hit club

(CNN) Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera entered the vaunted 3,000-hit club Saturday with an opposite field single in his first at-bat at home against the Colorado Rockies.

The 39-year-old Venezuelan, in his 20th season, is the 33rd player to reach the milestone in the 119-year-old history of Major League Baseball.

The hit, off Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela, comes one season another career milestone -- Cabrera's 500th home run.

After the hard grounder to right, with a runner on first base, Cabrera pointed his right arm toward the sky and pumped his fist on his way to first. He then exchanged a hug with Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias, a friend and former Tigers teammate.

Cabrera joins Henry Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, and Eddie Murray as the only players in history to amass 3,000 career hits and 500 home runs.

