(CNN) Japan's coast guard dispatched patrol ships and aircraft to search for a sightseeing boat that went missing with 26 people on board after reporting it was sinking off the northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK said.

Authorities lost contact with the crew of the Kazu 1 boat after the crew reported water was flooding into the stern of the vessel and it had started to sink, NHK said. The crew also said those on board were wearing life jackets and the boat was keeling at a 30-degree angle, NHK said.

There were 24 passengers, including two children, on board and two crew members, the broadcaster said.

The management office of a tourist boat with 26 crew and passengers that lost contact after reporting it was taking on water off the Shiretoko Peninsula of Hokkaido, northern Japan.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Japan Coast Guard outside of normal office hours.

The coast guard received contact from the ship at around 1:15 p.m. (0415 GMT) and had dispatched five patrol boats and two aircraft in the search, NHK said.

