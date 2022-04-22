Texas Military Department searching for soldier following operation on Rio Grande

(CNN) A Texas Army National Guard soldier who was participating in a mission along the border with Mexico is missing, according to the state's military department.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said earlier a Texas National Guard member tried to rescue a female who was crossing the Rio Grande in the area of Eagle Pass, Texas, and he "never came up."

The female made it to the US side of the border and was taken into custody by federal authorities. The identity of the guard member has not been released, Schmerber said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol are helping in the search, according to a statement from the Texas Military Department.

The soldier was assigned to Operation Lone Star , Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to combat what he says is a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

