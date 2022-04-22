Philadelphia to lift mask mandate, less than a week after it was reinstated due to rising Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Philadelphia will lift its mask mandate, less than a week after it was reinstated due to a rising Covid-19 case count.

The city's Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate , which went into effect Monday, citing leveling numbers of cases and decreasing hospitalizations, the Philadelphia mayor's office said in a statement Thursday.

Philadelphia announced on April 11 that it would reinstate its masking requirement beginning Monday due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. It was the first major US metropolitan area to bring back its mask mandate after cities and states widely dropped their restrictions as cases began to trend downward in January.

Instead of a mandate, the city will move to "strongly recommending" masks in indoor public spaces, Philadelphia Mayor's Office Deputy Communications Director Sarah Peterson said in a statement to CNN

Since the downward trends at the start of the year, states and localities have had varying levels of success keeping case numbers down, leaving some local officials to decide whether to bring back their previous restrictions. Cases are trending upward in more than half of states, though they remain relatively level in the US overall.

