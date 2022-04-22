Former president of Honduras makes initial appearance in US federal court

(CNN) Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, appeared virtually for his initial US court appearance Friday on federal drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

Hernandez was extradited from Honduras and arrived in the United States on Friday morning, according to prosecutors.

Hernández, speaking through a translator, appeared expressionless when answering the questions asked by Judge Stewart D. Aaron. The former president appeared on video wearing a light colored shirt and a blue jacket. He held the phone up to his ear while listening to the proceeding.

Through his attorney, Hernández waived the right to a formal reading of the charges against him.

The indictment in US District Court in the Southern District of New York charges Hernández with cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

