Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy at funeral of Patrick Lyoya, who was fatally shot by Michigan police

(CNN) The family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Michigan police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month, has asked civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy during their son's funeral Friday.

This week, Lyoya's family announced through their attorney, Ben Crump, that the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. ET at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a joint release from Crump and the National Action Network (NAN).

Crump, who has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Michael Brown and other high-profile victims of police violence, will make a call to action during the funeral services, the release said.

Sharpton and NAN have pledged to help Lyoya's family cover his funeral costs, the release says.